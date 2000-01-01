Quote:
He has a $160 price tag when that was probably about three times what he was sold for when he was released as a G1 figure. If he was $50, that would be reasonable; but that's way too much. I wish they'd put out a smaller version for less.
If you've seen me post before, you'll know that I've stated that I really do find the latest waves/series to be way over-inflated in prices, with SS being a great example when you have a wing Megatron selling for 30$ when just couple of years before, the exact same toy with a different paint application and in a box instead of card was selling for 15$.
Siege does make up for the price a bit with the new (and mostly excellent) designs and the plastic being back to Energon era toys quality, though they still suffer from empty sockets and minimal paint, that I've had to crack and go and get 3rd parties parts and do proper painting of the weapons and such.
So this to say that I'm not a Hasbro defender and that I wish they'd lower their prices, considering that I've been able to purchase many very large figures from anywhere from 30$ to around 120$ that are as big or even larger than Omega.
For Omega:
The original was about 12 inch tall, did have a motor for the tank that made him walk.
He sold for around 40$ US / 50$ CAN approx., so in today's money that's 95.45$ US / 125$ CAN approx.
Hasbro did NOT create him, he was part of the "we need to buy every transforming toy from any company" in the early days to fill in the ranks of toys as the Diaclones and Microman series weren't numerous enough.
This new version is huge, more than double the height of the original, and much more massive.
He is made of decent enough plastic, softer than the other Titans, and does have lots of features and details. He is very well engineered, not perfect as the tank should have been better so to have a rotating cannon, and one of the wings on mine don't hold that well that I've had to pledge it's connecting tip several times to get it somewhat better, and lastly, the freaking claw shouldn't have been translucent plastic.
So he is very impressive, and overall he really is an amazing addition to a collection as long as you have the space.
That said, there are 3rd parties versions, such as "Great Dragon" from MFT (the smaller version seen in my picture) that is an absolutely amazing version... heck, if that guy would have been oversized to full size, he would actually outdo Hasbro's.