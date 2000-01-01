Today, 10:54 PM #1 Amandahugnkiss Generation 1 Join Date: May 2018 Location: Florida Posts: 36 Why is the newest version of Omega Supreme so expensive? He has a $160 price tag when that was probably about three times what he was sold for when he was released as a G1 figure. If he was $50, that would be reasonable; but that's way too much. I wish they'd put out a smaller version for less. Today, 11:06 PM #2 Nocturn Riff from "Into the Void" Join Date: Sep 2007 Location: Calgary Posts: 4,825 Re: Why is the newest version of Omega Supreme so expensive? Only marginally more expensive than recent Titan Class figures... 80's prices aren't really relevant, Hasbro will charge as much as they beleive they're able. Having Omega as a $50 Leader Class would lead to endless complaints of "he's too small". Especially since Siege Leaders have been MUCH smaller than the TR ones.

Only marginally more expensive than recent Titan Class figures... 80's prices aren't really relevant, Hasbro will charge as much as they beleive they're able. Having Omega as a $50 Leader Class would lead to endless complaints of "he's too small". Especially since Siege Leaders have been MUCH smaller than the TR ones.

I have a leader class Megatron that's a pain in the butt to transform because I'm having a hard time turning him into a truck, and there's nothing small about him.



https://www.ebay.ca/itm/MFT-MS-DA-MF...abI7IndEVqHTgA



Sold out at this shop, but lots of pics for reference.

https://showzstore.com/mechfanstoys-...eme_p0739.html



If you really want to go small there is this guy for $10 US:

https://www.ebay.ca/itm/MFT-MS-DA-MF...abI7IndEVqHTgA

Go the third party route and check out MFT Huge Dragon. It is the only way you will hit the $50 US price point. Sold out at this shop, but lots of pics for reference. If you really want to go small there is this guy for $10 US:



Siege does make up for the price a bit with the new (and mostly excellent) designs and the plastic being back to Energon era toys quality, though they still suffer from empty sockets and minimal paint, that I've had to crack and go and get 3rd parties parts and do proper painting of the weapons and such.



So this to say that I'm not a Hasbro defender and that I wish they'd lower their prices, considering that I've been able to purchase many very large figures from anywhere from 30$ to around 120$ that are as big or even larger than Omega.



For Omega:



The original was about 12 inch tall, did have a motor for the tank that made him walk.



He sold for around 40$ US / 50$ CAN approx., so in today's money that's 95.45$ US / 125$ CAN approx.



Hasbro did NOT create him, he was part of the "we need to buy every transforming toy from any company" in the early days to fill in the ranks of toys as the Diaclones and Microman series weren't numerous enough.



This new version is huge, more than double the height of the original, and much more massive.



He is made of decent enough plastic, softer than the other Titans, and does have lots of features and details. He is very well engineered, not perfect as the tank should have been better so to have a rotating cannon, and one of the wings on mine don't hold that well that I've had to pledge it's connecting tip several times to get it somewhat better, and lastly, the freaking claw shouldn't have been translucent plastic.



So he is very impressive, and overall he really is an amazing addition to a collection as long as you have the space.



That said, there are 3rd parties versions, such as "Great Dragon" from MFT (the smaller version seen in my picture) that is an absolutely amazing version... heck, if that guy would have been oversized to full size, he would actually outdo Hasbro's.



