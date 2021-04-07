Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Kingdom Leader Galvatron, Deluxe Scorponok and Titan Class Autobot Ark R
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,366
Transformers Kingdom Leader Galvatron, Deluxe Scorponok and Titan Class Autobot Ark R


You want more news today?* OK here you go…* Hasbro has officially revealed several new Transformers items over on IGN, leading into Friday’s Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest.* And these are some biggies.* Titan class Autobot Ark, Leader class Galvatron, and Deluxe class Beast Wars Scorponok.* Read on for the pics and stay tuned for full product details!

The post Transformers Kingdom Leader Galvatron, Deluxe Scorponok and Titan Class Autobot Ark Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 01:53 PM   #2
Napseeker
Generation 1
Join Date: Feb 2013
Location: Toronto
Posts: 25
Re: Transformers Kingdom Leader Galvatron, Deluxe Scorponok and Titan Class Autobot A
Not as impressed by the Ark as I thought I'd be. Looks a bit underwhelming for such an expensive pricepoint, so I'm actually relieved that I can pass on this...
Napseeker is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:02 PM   #3
delrue
Beast Machine
delrue's Avatar
Join Date: Sep 2020
Location: SK
Posts: 454
Re: Transformers Kingdom Leader Galvatron, Deluxe Scorponok and Titan Class Autobot A
Galvatron looks good. Definitely getting that Scorponok. Really like like the look of the Ark and having a little Teletran one transformer is such a good idea. Don't really go for toys in that size class though.
delrue is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
AUTOBOT MIRAGE TRANSFORMERS SIEGE WAR FOR CYBERTRON NEW SEALED
Transformers
Optimus Prime Megatron R.E.D. G1 Transformers Lot 6" RED Figure Set New Hasbro
Transformers
Transformers Universe Ironhide Astrotrain RID Classics Figures Generations
Transformers
Transformers Universe Perceptor Wheeljack Figures Generations Classics Autobots
Transformers
Transformers Universe Sunstreaker Octane / Tankor Generations Classics Figures
Transformers
Transformers G1 mini figurine set of 6 hard to find
Transformers
StarWars Transformers General Grievous
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:08 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.