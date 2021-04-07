delrue Beast Machine Join Date: Sep 2020 Location: SK Posts: 454

Re: Transformers Kingdom Leader Galvatron, Deluxe Scorponok and Titan Class Autobot A Galvatron looks good. Definitely getting that Scorponok. Really like like the look of the Ark and having a little Teletran one transformer is such a good idea. Don't really go for toys in that size class though.