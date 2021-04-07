Transformers Kingdom Leader Galvatron, Deluxe Scorponok and Titan Class Autobot Ark R
You want more news today?* OK here you go…* Hasbro has officially revealed several new Transformers items over on IGN, leading into Friday’s Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest.* And these are some biggies.* Titan class Autobot Ark, Leader class Galvatron, and Deluxe class Beast Wars Scorponok.* Read on for the pics and stay tuned for full product details!
Re: Transformers Kingdom Leader Galvatron, Deluxe Scorponok and Titan Class Autobot A
Galvatron looks good. Definitely getting that Scorponok. Really like like the look of the Ark and having a little Teletran one transformer is such a good idea. Don't really go for toys in that size class though.