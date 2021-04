Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,366

Transformers Kingdom Leader Galvatron, Deluxe Scorponok and Titan Class Autobot Ark R



You want more news today?* OK here you go…* Hasbro has officially revealed several new Transformers items over on IGN, leading into Friday’s Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest.* And these are some biggies.* Titan class Autobot Ark, Leader class Galvatron, and Deluxe class Beast Wars Scorponok.* Read on for the pics and stay tuned for full product details!



