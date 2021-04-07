Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers G1 Soundwave Figpin Exclusive Pre-Orders Live
Site sponsor Entertainment Earth sent through word that the Transformers Generation 1 Soundwave Figpin is an EE exclusive and now open for orders!* He’s retailing for $20.00 and due in April 2021.* While not listed here, previous reports had this limited to 2000 units total.* Check the details below and hit the links to grab your copies! Description: Entertainment Earth Exclusive! G1 Soundwave Transformer as a wearable enamel pin! About 3-inches tall, he also stands up on his own! Included ID code gives access to details like edition run, rarity scale, and an artist bio. Entertainment Earth &#187; Continue Reading.

