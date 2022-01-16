Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? January 2022 Week 2


And out of nowhere, the second week of 2022 has just finished. It seems we are still going slow with new toys in shelves this year. The latest Tiny Turbo Changers wave has been found in Germany, and our friends in Australia have reported our first sighting of the highly anticipated Studio Series Core Class Bumblebee Movie Shockwave and Ravage! Cyberverse Tiny Turbo Changers Series 5 In Germany ?*2005 Boards member*Nevermore found*the latest series of these little figures at Real in Duisburg-Meiderich. While it’s a new series, this wave only*consist of re-releases of previous series. <a href="https://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threads/singapore-transformers-sightings.155093/page-1029#post-19861200">Studio Series &#187; Continue Reading.

