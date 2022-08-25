Third party company*Newage Toys*have updated their*Weibo account
*with images of the color prototype of their new*H45EX Firefox (Legends Scale Jetfire). This is a G1 toy Jetfire redeco of Newage H45 Firefox
(Legends scale cartoon accurate Skyfire). It includes a new extra alternate toy-inspired faceplate/mask and rifle. It stands 18 cm tall in robot mode. See the new images after the jump and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
The post Newage Toys H45 Firefox (Legends Scale Jetfire) Color Prototype
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...