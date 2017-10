optimusb39 Titanium Join Date: Aug 2015 Location: st. catherines ontario Posts: 1,206

Re: Unique Toys R-01 PERU KILL (3rd Party AOE Lockdown) im amazed by the way they did this transformation. comb8ned with the pictures of unique toys movie optimus and the alien attack pictures of dino and the recent releases of mpm bumblebee and optimus ver. 1, i think were on the verge of a new wave of mp scale and quality movie accurate robots for the next while.

the movie may be crap on soggy toast but the designs where always interesting.