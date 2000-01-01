Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:52 PM
Shockwave 75
I drink, & I know things.
Shockwave 75's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Posts: 2,244
I need some help from the group
Hey guys.
One of our cats is probably going to die soon, his name is Megatron. So my wife asked me to search out a nice picture of G1 Megatron to use as a background for a paw print we're going to get after his passing.
So I thought I'd use the best resource I know, my fellow Transformers fans, to help me find a great image of Megatron.
And maybe one of Optimus Prime, which is also the name of our other cat, for when his time comes, which hopefully won't be for some time.

I've found a couple using Google, but I thought that my fellow fans might have something really special.

Any help is appreciated. Thanks.
Today, 10:06 PM
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
xueyue2's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,635
Re: I need some help from the group
G1 Megatron, u mean toy or the cartoon image?



P.S. Do you have a plan get a cat and name it Galvatron? In this way, you might feel Megatron is not dead, but rebuild and live as Galvatron.


How about this one?


Today, 10:14 PM
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
xueyue2's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,635
Re: I need some help from the group
And this is for your Optimus Prime.


