I need some help from the group Hey guys.

One of our cats is probably going to die soon, his name is Megatron. So my wife asked me to search out a nice picture of G1 Megatron to use as a background for a paw print we're going to get after his passing.

So I thought I'd use the best resource I know, my fellow Transformers fans, to help me find a great image of Megatron.

And maybe one of Optimus Prime, which is also the name of our other cat, for when his time comes, which hopefully won't be for some time.



I've found a couple using Google, but I thought that my fellow fans might have something really special.



Any help is appreciated. Thanks.

