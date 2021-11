Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,387

Tickets on sale now at TFcon is very happy to announce the voice of Blitzwing in the Bumblebee Movie, Depth Charge in Beast Wars and Shockwave in Transformers Prime will be a guest at TFcon Toronto 2021 David will be taking part in Q&A panels and autograph sessions with the attendees of Canada's Premiere fan-run Transformers convention. David Sobolov is presented by Ages Three and Up Tickets on sale now at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets





