Today, 12:08 AM
beretta
Robot in Disguise
Location: Ottawa
Selling MIB Feral Rex in GTA
Looking for $500 for all 5 main members. Transformed once into each mode and displayed in combined form. Complete with all boxes, accessories, instructions etc. Prefer to sell locally in the GTA (living in west end).
