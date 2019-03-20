|
Synergy: A Hasbro Creators Showcase ITunes Preview
Via Itunes, we have our first 3-page preview of the upcoming*Synergy: A Hasbro Creators Showcase.*Announced previously in 2018
, The collection features autobiographical works by Mairghread Scott (Batgirl, Transformers: Till All Are One) and Katie Cook (My Little Pony). Each will be infused with the respective authors experiences with the Hasbro toys. In addition to these autobiographical works, there will be original comics inspired by groundbreaking female characters Dawn Moreno (G.I. Joe) and Windblade (Transformers), as well as the girl-power rock band Jem and the Holograms. Four new pin-ups will come with the collection, as well as 13 illustrations from » Continue Reading.
The post Synergy: A Hasbro Creators Showcase ITunes Preview
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 80s Toy Expo
will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
FREE PARKING
For more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/