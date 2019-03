Synergy: A Hasbro Creators Showcase ITunes Preview

Via Itunes, we have our first 3-page preview of the upcoming*Synergy: A Hasbro Creators Showcase.* Announced previously in 2018 , The collection features autobiographical works by Mairghread Scott (Batgirl, Transformers: Till All Are One) and Katie Cook (My Little Pony). Each will be infused with the respective author's experiences with the Hasbro toys. In addition to these autobiographical works, there will be original comics inspired by groundbreaking female characters Dawn Moreno (G.I. Joe) and Windblade (Transformers), as well as the girl-power rock band Jem and the Holograms. Four new pin-ups will come with the collection, as well as 13 illustrations from