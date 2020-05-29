Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
TFNation Welcomes Anna Malkova & Brian Ruckley to The Big Broadcast Of 2020


TFNation adds artist Anna Malkova & writer Brian Ruckley to The Big Broadcast of 2020. We're thrilled to welcome IDW Transformers duo Anna Malkova & Brian Ruckley to the Big Broadcast of 2020! TFNation's Big Broadcast of 2020 will be showing everywhere on 14th & 15th August 2020! Anna Malkova & writer Brian Ruckley join an all-star roster of guests for the August 15th event airing on Twitch and TFNation Live that includes Buzz Dixon G1 cartoon writer, Mae Catt Cyberverse cartoon

The post TFNation Welcomes Anna Malkova & Brian Ruckley to The Big Broadcast Of 2020 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



