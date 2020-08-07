Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers War For Cybertron Siege on Netflix: Bornstein Cybertron Theme Music and


Composer Alexander Bornstein shared a final set of clips and commentary about associated themes played in Siege, with fair warning to musical story spoilers and soundtrack release news after the read more jump depending upon your viewing progress.* The last one! Today’s theme from #transformerswfc is for the planet Cybertron. Early on, @fjdesanto and I decided on establishing three primary themes for the series and this ended up being the first one I composed before writing themes for the Decepticons and Autobots. The soundtrack will feature the original, full-length arrangements of these themes and Cybertron &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers War For Cybertron Siege on Netflix: Bornstein Cybertron Theme Music and Commentary appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



