|
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Season 1 Returns To Discovery Family Channel In Sept
Good news for young Rescue Bots Fans! Via Chris Wyatt Twitter
(Rescue Bots writer and produced) we can report that the*Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Season 1 will return To Discovery Family Channel In September. Rescue Bots Academy season 1 (currently 26 episodes aired) is coming back on Saturday 7th, September! Mark you calendars and get ready to roll to the rescue with more Rescue Bots episodes. Click on the bar to share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
The post Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Season 1 Returns To Discovery Family Channel In September
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.