Hi all,

I haven't really been on here in a very long time, so if this has been answered, forgiveness please.



Does every Autobot have a slot for the Matrix of Leadership (obviously in the cartoons, not in the toys)? Like Optimus gave it to Ultra Magnus and he had a slot, and so did Hot Rod/Rodimus Prime, but say he gave it to Bee or Wheeljack or even Grimlock?



Thanks in advance.

I presume any Autobot can inherit the matrix so the should all have the potential to carry it. Since Magnus and prime are both alpha trion creations he may have designed it into them but that doesn't explain hotrod....and later Rodimus was ready to pass it to Springer so I think that anyone can carry it. Yes there could be a wheeliemus prime!

