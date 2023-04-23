Today, 06:21 PM #1 CKWG Masterpiece Join Date: Jul 2007 Location: Vancouver Posts: 1,026 Beast Wars Transformers and MSIA Gundam Wing Figures for Sale Shipping is extra, ask if you want more pics.



Beast Wars:

Wolfang - complete $25

Bonecrusher - complete $25

B'Boom - SOLD

Polawclaw - SOLD

Manterror - complete with resealed Cad card and bubble and instructions $35

Snarl - complete with resealed Cad card and bubble and instructions $35

K-9 - complete with resealed Cad card and bubble and instructions $35

Razorbeast - complete with resealed US card and bubble $40

Armodillo - complete with resealed US card and bubble $35

Claw Jaw - complete with resealed US card and bubble $40

Silverbolt - Mint on sealed Card MOSC $105

Transmetal TM Cheetor - Mint on sealed Card MOSC $125

TM2 Prowl - SOLD

Transformers Prime Beast Hunter Predaking - Sealed $65



Gundam MSIA Mobile Suit in Action:

zaku giftset missing leg cannons, has box $35

tallgeese III sealed $70

Leo sealed $70

Leo sealed, yellowing on bubble $60

Wing gundam zero sealed, yellowing on bubble $60

Sandrock custom sealed, yellowing on inner bubble $40

Nataku sealed, very minor yellowing on bubble $45

Heavyarms custom sealed, very minor yellowing on bubble $50

Deathscythe H. custom , opened but has everything, minor yellowing on bubble $35 Attached Thumbnails





