Today, 06:21 PM
CKWG
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Vancouver
Posts: 1,026
Beast Wars Transformers and MSIA Gundam Wing Figures for Sale
Shipping is extra, ask if you want more pics.

Beast Wars:
Wolfang - complete $25
Bonecrusher - complete $25
B'Boom - SOLD
Polawclaw - SOLD
Manterror - complete with resealed Cad card and bubble and instructions $35
Snarl - complete with resealed Cad card and bubble and instructions $35
K-9 - complete with resealed Cad card and bubble and instructions $35
Razorbeast - complete with resealed US card and bubble $40
Armodillo - complete with resealed US card and bubble $35
Claw Jaw - complete with resealed US card and bubble $40
Silverbolt - Mint on sealed Card MOSC $105
Transmetal TM Cheetor - Mint on sealed Card MOSC $125
TM2 Prowl - SOLD
Transformers Prime Beast Hunter Predaking - Sealed $65

Gundam MSIA Mobile Suit in Action:
zaku giftset missing leg cannons, has box $35
tallgeese III sealed $70
Leo sealed $70
Leo sealed, yellowing on bubble $60
Wing gundam zero sealed, yellowing on bubble $60
Sandrock custom sealed, yellowing on inner bubble $40
Nataku sealed, very minor yellowing on bubble $45
Heavyarms custom sealed, very minor yellowing on bubble $50
Deathscythe H. custom , opened but has everything, minor yellowing on bubble $35
