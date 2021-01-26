|
Transformers Kingdom Wave 2 Voyager Out In Singapore
It seems that Kingdom figures are coming in hot and fast! Via post in the*Singapore Toys collectors TCSS
*and a confirmation by 2005 Board member*Actar*we can report our first world sighting of the new*Transformers Kingdom Wave 2 Voyager in Singapore. Kingdom Wave 2 Voyager consists of Dinobot and Inferno and both were found at*Isetan NEX in Singapore. We hope this means this figure will show up in other countries anytime soon! Happy hunting for all Singaporean fans!
