Old Today, 01:02 PM   #1
Robimus
Iacon North Scout
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Winnipeg
Posts: 7,892
Siege Jetfire Released in Canada
Thanks to multiple reports we now know that the War for Cybertron Siege Jetfire has been released in Canada.

Initial sightings come from Ontario with yonoid providing the photo!

Share what Transformers are being sighted in your area in our Canadian Transformers Sightings Forum
TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT

Special guests include Blu Mankuma the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars and Michael Chain the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1.

Visit the TFcon Website for all the info!!!!!
Old Today, 01:14 PM   #2
Ultra Maverick
The Bow Tie Guy
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Ottawa, ON
Posts: 2,058
Re: Siege Jetfire Released in Canada
Hot Diggity Daffodil!!!!
Well I guess I'll be checking out TRU after work today
Old Today, 01:59 PM   #3
riderman
Machine War
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Scarborough,Ontario
Posts: 267
Re: Siege Jetfire Released in Canada
Good luck and I wish they didn't put those security wires all over the box. My Toys R Us they put them in the front of the store in a locked case and they open it up for you if your interested to buy it or look at it.
