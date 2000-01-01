Robimus Iacon North Scout Join Date: May 2007 Location: Winnipeg Posts: 7,892

Siege Jetfire Released in Canada War for Cybertron Siege Jetfire has been released in Canada.



Initial sightings come from Ontario with yonoid providing the photo!



TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT



Special guests include Blu Mankuma the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars and Michael Chain the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1.



