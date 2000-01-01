|
Siege Jetfire Released in Canada
Thanks to multiple reports we now know that the War for Cybertron Siege Jetfire
has been released in Canada.
Initial sightings come from Ontario with yonoid providing the photo!
TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Special guests include Blu Mankuma the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars and Michael Chain the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1.
for all the info!!!!!