Super_Megatron
Fans Hobby MB-18 Energon Optimus Prime Uncolored Test Shot Images


Third party company Fans Hobby, via their Facebook account, have shared images of a new update of their*MB-18 Energon Optimus Prime. This an uncolored test shot from the actual molds, so this is much like the final version of this figure. We have a great look at the detailed inner robot, showing off his poseability and the more cartoon-accurate proportions. He also features 2 configurations for the abdomen (with wheels attached to the side or not). Additionally we have images that show the new modular trailer which can be separated in components for each of the four drones which &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Fans Hobby MB-18 Energon Optimus Prime Uncolored Test Shot Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



