Our next gallery is the Takara-Tomy Transformers Legends version of Titans Return Skullsmasher
aka Skullcruncher
. Skullcruncher, or Skull in Japanese, was the other classic Headmaster to get a makeover as a part of Titans Return Wave 1, as well as one of the first animal Transformers in a couple of years. Compared to the original, this new Skullcruncher’s alligator mode looks considerably more ferocious, not that the original was any slouch. The robot mode nails the look of Skullcruncher too, and one cool if unintended feature is the transformation of the arms, which can allow the alligator mode » Continue Reading.
