Old Today, 07:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,343
Zeta Toys ZB-03 Silver Arrow (G1 Silverbolt) Prototype Images


3P company Zeta Toys has shared prototype images of their*ZB-03 Silver Arrow*which is their take on G1 Silverbolt. ZB-03 Silver Arrow is part of Zeta Toys Kronos (Superion/Aerialbots) and it’s the third full reveal after*ZB-01 Flyfire (G1 Fireflight) and ZB-02 Airstrike (G1 Air Raid).**The images of the prototype shared via Zeta Toys Weibo show us the figure from different angles in robot mode, revealing the details and the way the mold managed to integrate the alt mode parts. While no comparison image with a Masterpiece figure was shared, we have a comparison size image next to*ZB-02 Airstrike*where we can &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Zeta Toys ZB-03 Silver Arrow (G1 Silverbolt) Prototype Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



