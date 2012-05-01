Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 11:23 AM   #1
anotheran
Old skooler
Join Date: Jul 2010
Location: Canada
Posts: 366
$110 MPM03 Bumblebee and $180 PotP Predaking Pick Up Only
Pick up only. No shipping. Prefer meeting up in Mississauga or Richmond Hill/Markham


$110 - MPM3 Masterpiece Movie Bumblebee
$180 - Power of the Primes Predaking
Old Today, 11:51 AM   #2
Janitor
Masterpiece
Join Date: May 2009
Location: Markham
Posts: 1,073
Re: $110 MPM03 Bumblebee and $180 PotP Predaking Pick Up Only
$180 - Power of the Primes Predaking
PM'd for PK!
