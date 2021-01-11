Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
X-Transbots MX-12BT Gravestone Trailer ?Youth version? (Masterpiece Scale G1 Motorma


Third party company X-Transbots, via their*Facebook account, have revealed images of the color prototype of their*MX-12BT Gravestone Trailer Youth Version (Masterpiece Scale G1 Motormaster trailer). This trailer is planned to go with*X-Transbots MX-12T Gravestone Youth Version*featuring a nice G1 toy-inspired deco and several accessories which also include a roller car like the original G1 toy, new interchangeable faces, weapons and more. We also have a look the combiner mode showing off the new deco and remolded part to gives us an impressive G1 toy-inspired Menasor. This figure is scheduled for release by early September 2021 and you can &#187; Continue Reading.

The post X-Transbots MX-12BT Gravestone Trailer “Youth version” (Masterpiece Scale G1 Motormaster Trailer) Color Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



