Old Today, 10:33 AM   #1
mcmus
Animated
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,765
Looking for Studio Series figures, SWAP ONLY
Looking for these figures in Toronto/Markham.

SS26 WWII Bumblebee
SS40 Shatter
SS35 Jetfire
SS32 OP

Swap only, you can find my let-go list here:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=50186
MY SALE THREAD, MY WANT, FEEDBACK
