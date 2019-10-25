Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Generations Selects King Poseidon/Piranacon New Stock Images


Takara Tomy Mall Website have just updated their Seacons listings with new stock images of the upcoming*Generations Selects King Poseidon/Piranacon. This time we have our first pics of the combined mode with all the Seacons, including Overbite as a gun. As we can see for the images (and it was stated in Takara Tomy Mall listing), Overbite’s gun mode seems to be too heavy to be held for the combiner, so it should be the same with any other Seacon in Weapon mode. The images show that rather than holding the gun mode, it attaches to the Prime Master &#187; Continue Reading.

Old Today, 10:25 AM   #2
andersox
Re: Generations Selects King Poseidon/Piranacon New Stock Images
That is a thing of beauty. Hope 3rd parties are already working on upgrades to make it even better.
