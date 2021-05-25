|
*have announced the official reveal and pre-orders of the new*Transformers Generations Selects WFC-GS26 Voyager Artfire and Nightstick. Artfire*is a redeco of the Kingdom Voyager Inferno mold which includes his Targetmaster partner Nightstick (Siege Singe redeco) plus four blast effects (2 from Siege Firedrive and 2 from Siege Aimless now in blue). This release is inspired by the Japanese exclusive G1 Artfire from 1987. Pre-orders have started to show up via our sponsors links below for*$36.99 and expected for release in September 2021. Read the full product description after the break and then sound off » Continue Reading.
