Transformers Generations Selects WFC-GS26 Voyager Artfire and Nightstick Official Rev


The Transformers social media channels*have announced the official reveal and pre-orders of the new*Transformers Generations Selects WFC-GS26 Voyager Artfire and Nightstick. Artfire*is a redeco of the Kingdom Voyager Inferno mold which includes his Targetmaster partner Nightstick (Siege Singe redeco) plus four blast effects (2 from Siege Firedrive and 2 from Siege Aimless now in blue). This release is inspired by the Japanese exclusive G1 Artfire from 1987. Pre-orders have started to show up via our sponsors links below for*$36.99 and expected for release in September 2021. Read the full product description after the break and then sound off &#187; Continue Reading.

