|
Transformers Beast Wars Vintage Optimus Primal Reissue New Stock Images
Via In Demand Toys we can share for you new stock images of the upcoming*Transformers Beast Wars Vintage Optimus Primal Reissue. We have images showing the packaging which is very faithful to the original Beast Wars style boxes from the 90’s. Additionally, we have other Optimus Primal pics in robot and gorilla mode showing all the accessories. The Vintage Beast Wars line consists of**Optimus Primal
,*Cheetor
,*Megatron
*and*Rattrap
. All of them are listed as Walmart exclusives in the US
*and they are scheduled for release in September 1st this year. Check all the mirrored images after the break and » Continue Reading.
