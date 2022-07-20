Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 07:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,614
Funko Pop G1 Optimus Prime Christmas Ornament By Hallmark


Via Popminded Instagram we have our first look a a new Funko Pop G1 Optimus Prime Christmas Ornament By Hallmark. This seems to be a smaller version of the Funko Pop G1 Optimus Prime which you can now hang in your Christmas tree. According to the information shared in the Instagram post, it will available for pre-order tomorrow during Walmart Collector Con and they will also be on display at Hallmark’s booth in San Diego Comic Con. See the promotional image after the break and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Funko Pop G1 Optimus Prime Christmas Ornament By Hallmark appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



