Today, 01:31 PM
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
TFSource News! FT Rouge, MMC, Fans Hobby, UT Palm Collection, SXS, DX9 Richthofen & M
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
