Toyhax Set For Titans Return Trypticon and Full-Tilt + my "Ultimate" Decepticon Base
Topping off the week with Toyhax labels for Titans Return Trypticon and Full-tilt AND we look at my "ULTIMATE" Decepticon base...( at least until we get Skorponok!) Check #youtube - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1rIN...ature=youtu.be
