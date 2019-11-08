|
MP-13 Masterpiece Soundwave 2019 Reissue Gallery
Laserbeak, prepare for flight.* Destination: Iacon.* MP-13 Masterpiece Soundwave, a classic figure at this point capturing the Decepticon Communications officer perfectly in this scale has been re-issued in 2019.* While the intent is nothing major was to be changed, there were actually some differences that wound up separating this release.* First off, the box has new Long Life branding, so you should be able to tell you’re getting the newer edition right off the bat.* Once you dig into the figure, we have some slightly darker blue plastic going on, which I actually think looks a bit better.* His red » Continue Reading.
