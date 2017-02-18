Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,040

Masterpiece Dinobot Confirmed



The whirlwind of exciting news doesn’t end, as the reveals come to a close in the US and start in Japan, Masterpiece Dinobot has been announced at Wonderfest 2017! While there are no other details thus far, it has been confirmed that the silhouetted figure in the image is in fact the beloved character from Beast Wars. Stay tuned to TFW2005 for more awesome news coming from Wonderfest and more details on Dinobot as the event continues. In the meantime, check out the pic and join the discussion already in progress!



The post







More... The whirlwind of exciting news doesn’t end, as the reveals come to a close in the US and start in Japan, Masterpiece Dinobot has been announced at Wonderfest 2017! While there are no other details thus far, it has been confirmed that the silhouetted figure in the image is in fact the beloved character from Beast Wars. Stay tuned to TFW2005 for more awesome news coming from Wonderfest and more details on Dinobot as the event continues. In the meantime, check out the pic and join the discussion already in progress!The post Masterpiece Dinobot Confirmed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________