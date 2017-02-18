Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 11:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,040
Masterpiece Dinobot Confirmed


The whirlwind of exciting news doesn’t end, as the reveals come to a close in the US and start in Japan, Masterpiece Dinobot has been announced at Wonderfest 2017! While there are no other details thus far, it has been confirmed that the silhouetted figure in the image is in fact the beloved character from Beast Wars. Stay tuned to TFW2005 for more awesome news coming from Wonderfest and more details on Dinobot as the event continues. In the meantime, check out the pic and join the discussion already in progress!

Old Today, 11:17 PM   #2
Poflymn
Beasty
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: Nova Scotia
Posts: 317
Re: Masterpiece Dinobot Confirmed
