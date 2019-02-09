|
Transformers x Atmos MP-10 Tiger Camo Convoy Ver. & Animal Convoy Ver. Revealed
Many fans were surprised (to say the least) when 3 new variants
of popular MP-10 Convoy/Optimus Prime mold were revealed at Wonder Festival 2019 in Japan. These new redecos were a new collaboration between Transformers and popular Atmos shoes. And to top it all, a fourth variant:*MP-10 ASL Convoy Atmos Safari Lebron Ver.
*was released on the market a few weeks later. It seems these were not the last MP-10 repaints that will see the light this year. Instagram user*LoveStreetHype
*shared images from*Atmoscon convention showcasing 2 more new variants:*Tiger Camo Convoy Ver. & Animal Convoy Ver. both of them » Continue Reading.
The 2019 80s Toy Expo
will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
FREE PARKING
For more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/