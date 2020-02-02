Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Cyberverse Scout Class Wave 6 and Ultimate Class Wave 4 Found At US Reta


Tfw2005 Member down_shift found the latest wave of Cyberverse Scout and Commander Class figures. These were found at a Target in California. Scout Wave 6 consists of Ramjet and Dead End. Commander Wave 4 consists of Optimus Prime and Shockwave. Happy Hunting!

The post Transformers Cyberverse Scout Class Wave 6 and Ultimate Class Wave 4 Found At US Retail. appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
