Want to get rid of your collection? I'm looking for 25 figures from 2015 and up Preference is for loose and complete with all accessories and instructions/paperwork, etc.



I have a couple MISB/MIB interests (noted below), but unless the prices are pretty decent for the rest, I'd rather avoid the extra cost that comes with MISB since I'm only going to open them all for display, anyway.



Preference is also for meet-up within reasonable driving distance from Kitchener, Ontario, vs. the high cost of shipping.



Looking forward to hearing from anyone that has ONE thing on my list, to MANY things on my list. At least at the beginning, I'll keep single/double purchase offers on the side, as I'm hoping I can get someone to sell me a large group of toys for driving-convenience and multi-buy discount sake, understandably.



My list is in order of release-year, and the figures in the two pictures follow that same pattern, for easy reference.



Thanks to all that take a look.









1. Ultra Magnus with Minimus Ambus*- Prime Wars Trilogy: Combiner Wars 2015 leader class



2. Superion*(Silverbolt, Air Raid, Firefly, Quickslinger, Skydive) - PW: Combiner Wars 2015 five-figures sold separately 1xVoyager class, 4xDeluxe class



3. Devastator*-* PW: Combiner Wars 2015*or*2021 re-issue *six-figure pack titan class



4. Powermaster Optimus Prime with Autobot Apex*- PW: Titans Return 2016 leader class



5. Galvatron with Nucleon*- PW: Titans Returns 2016 voyager class



6. Liege Maximo with Skullgrin*decoy armour - PW: Power Of The Primes 2017 prime master class



7. Punch-Counterpunch with Prima Prime*- PW: Power Of The Primes Amazon US exclusive 2018 deluxe class



8. Grimlock*- Authentics 2018 alpha class*



9. Skytread*- War For Cybertron Trilogy: Siege 2018 deluxe class



10. Megatron*- Masterpiece 36+ (original G1-toy deco) 2018 *MIB or MISB



11. Shockwave*- Cyber Series Walgreens exclusive 2018 cyber battalion class



12. Optimus Prime*- WFC: Siege 35th Anniversary, Classic Animation Special Edition Walmart exclusive 2019 voyager class



13. Omega Supreme with Countdown*- WFC: Siege 2019 titan class



14. Jetfire*- WFC: Siege 2019 commander class



15. Prowl*- WFC: Siege 2019 deluxe class



16. Starscream*- WFC: Siege 2019 voyager class



17. Astrotrain*-* WFC: Seige 2019 *OR* WFC: Earthrise 2020 *leader class



18. Refraktor*(single figure) - WFC: Siege 2019 deluxe class



19. Chromedome with Stylor*- Retro Headmasters Walmart exclusive 2020 deluxe class*MISB



20. Snapdragon with Krunk*- WFC: Earthrise 2020 voyager class



21. Wingspan and Pounce - Decepticon Clones*- WFC: Earthrise 2020 two-figure pack legends class



22. Hot Rod*- Studio Series 86-04 2020 voyager class



23. Jazz*- Studio Series 86-01 2020 deluxe class



24. Soundwave with Laserbeak and Ravage*- WFC: Netflix promotion 2020 three-figure pack 1xVoyager class, 2xMicromaster class



25. Unicron*-* Titanium Series: Robot Masters 2006 *three-inch diecast figure*OR* Robot Heroes 2007 *two-inch pvc figure (originally came as a two-pack with Robot Hero Optimus Prime figure)