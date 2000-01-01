Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page Want to get rid of your collection? I'm looking for 25 figures from 2015 and up
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 11:44 PM   #1
zackmak
Armada
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Kitchener
Posts: 698
Want to get rid of your collection? I'm looking for 25 figures from 2015 and up
Preference is for loose and complete with all accessories and instructions/paperwork, etc.

I have a couple MISB/MIB interests (noted below), but unless the prices are pretty decent for the rest, I'd rather avoid the extra cost that comes with MISB since I'm only going to open them all for display, anyway.

Preference is also for meet-up within reasonable driving distance from Kitchener, Ontario, vs. the high cost of shipping.

Looking forward to hearing from anyone that has ONE thing on my list, to MANY things on my list. At least at the beginning, I'll keep single/double purchase offers on the side, as I'm hoping I can get someone to sell me a large group of toys for driving-convenience and multi-buy discount sake, understandably.

My list is in order of release-year, and the figures in the two pictures follow that same pattern, for easy reference.

Thanks to all that take a look.




1. Ultra Magnus with Minimus Ambus*- Prime Wars Trilogy: Combiner Wars 2015 leader class

2. Superion*(Silverbolt, Air Raid, Firefly, Quickslinger, Skydive) - PW: Combiner Wars 2015 five-figures sold separately 1xVoyager class, 4xDeluxe class

3. Devastator*-*PW: Combiner Wars 2015*or*2021 re-issue*six-figure pack titan class

4. Powermaster Optimus Prime with Autobot Apex*- PW: Titans Return 2016 leader class

5. Galvatron with Nucleon*- PW: Titans Returns 2016 voyager class

6. Liege Maximo with Skullgrin*decoy armour - PW: Power Of The Primes 2017 prime master class

7. Punch-Counterpunch with Prima Prime*- PW: Power Of The Primes Amazon US exclusive 2018 deluxe class

8. Grimlock*- Authentics 2018 alpha class*

9. Skytread*- War For Cybertron Trilogy: Siege 2018 deluxe class

10. Megatron*- Masterpiece 36+ (original G1-toy deco) 2018*MIB or MISB

11. Shockwave*- Cyber Series Walgreens exclusive 2018 cyber battalion class

12. Optimus Prime*- WFC: Siege 35th Anniversary, Classic Animation Special Edition Walmart exclusive 2019 voyager class

13. Omega Supreme with Countdown*- WFC: Siege 2019 titan class

14. Jetfire*- WFC: Siege 2019 commander class

15. Prowl*- WFC: Siege 2019 deluxe class

16. Starscream*- WFC: Siege 2019 voyager class

17. Astrotrain*-*WFC: Seige 2019*OR*WFC: Earthrise 2020*leader class

18. Refraktor*(single figure) - WFC: Siege 2019 deluxe class

19. Chromedome with Stylor*- Retro Headmasters Walmart exclusive 2020 deluxe class*MISB

20. Snapdragon with Krunk*- WFC: Earthrise 2020 voyager class

21. Wingspan and Pounce - Decepticon Clones*- WFC: Earthrise 2020 two-figure pack legends class

22. Hot Rod*- Studio Series 86-04 2020 voyager class

23. Jazz*- Studio Series 86-01 2020 deluxe class

24. Soundwave with Laserbeak and Ravage*- WFC: Netflix promotion 2020 three-figure pack 1xVoyager class, 2xMicromaster class

25. Unicron*-*Titanium Series: Robot Masters 2006*three-inch diecast figure*OR*Robot Heroes 2007*two-inch pvc figure (originally came as a two-pack with Robot Hero Optimus Prime figure)
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: Transformers grouped images of post 86 figures pic 1 of 2.jpg Views: 7 Size: 102.3 KB ID: 49607   Click image for larger version Name: Transformers grouped images of post 86 figures pic 2 of 2.jpg Views: 6 Size: 94.4 KB ID: 49608  
Last edited by zackmak; Yesterday at 11:55 PM.
zackmak is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Yesterday, 11:48 PM   #2
Autobotz24
G1 Junkie
Autobotz24's Ebay Auctions
Autobotz24's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2010
Location: Georgetown, ON
Posts: 1,109
Re: Want to get rid of your collection? I'm looking for 25 figures from 2015 and up
I've got Galvatron w/ reprolabels and head piece for $25 if you're interested
__________________


Feedback thread
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...ght=Autobotz24

Among the winners, there is no room for the weak
Autobotz24 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 12:32 AM   #3
Yonoid
Nexus Maximus
Yonoid's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 2,192
Re: Want to get rid of your collection? I'm looking for 25 figures from 2015 and up
pm sent
__________________
Feedback Thread :
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...596#post687596

4 Sale:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=68541

Looking for ER Coneheads
Yonoid is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Kreon 5 pack MOC 2012 Optimus Prime Megatron Soundwave kre-o + 2
Transformers
lot vintage toys transformer
Transformers
Transforming Robots .1980?s looks like Go Bots .Shell gas station give a ways.
Transformers
Transformers Generations - Deluxe - THUNDERCRACKER - MOC - Video Game Style
Transformers
2003 transformers commemorative series Hoist "MIB"
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Triggerhappy and Blowpipe "MOC"
Transformers
Beast Wars Transformers 10th Anniversary Cheetor - complete
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:14 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.