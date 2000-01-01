The 12th Prime Lost count, long time ago Join Date: Sep 2009 Location: Peterborough Posts: 1,996

What do you do with updated vs old figures? With the release of the Earthrise Figures coming, will some of us double dip on Starscream, Skywarp and Thundercracker again? Myself, with the new Astrotrain for instance I will get it and use my Titans Return one as the Cybertronian mode as I find that one looks more Cybertronian, Ill probably do the same for Grapple.



Its a shame though that Hasbro is switching in my opinion a year too early to Earthrise, I would have liked to see them lean more into cybertronian modes than they did. As for repaints/retools of Cog, Six Gun and Brunt I like using those figures to also fill out my Cybertronian collection. How about the rest of you collecting this line, have you ditched your classics/old figures or repurposed them and kept them?

Toy Invasion sale thread



http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showp...91&postcount=1



Feedback Thread



http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=27295



__________________Toy Invasion sale threadFeedback Thread