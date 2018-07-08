IDW Publishing has uploaded a short video interview
in which editor-in-chief and Optimus Prime writer John Barber talks about the Unicron miniseries, scheduled to begin on July 11. Barber discusses, among other things, his own history with the brand in comics and the premise of the book, which promises to bring IDW’s current Transformers continuity to its end. When talking about*Unicron‘s tone, he also says: “There’s action, destruction, loss, tragedy. But also heroism and joy and laughter and hope.” You can watch the interview for yourself after the break, and then pick up the first issue of Unicron this » Continue Reading.
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.