Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDW Publishing?s John Barber talks Unicron
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,608
IDW Publishing?s John Barber talks Unicron


IDW Publishing has uploaded a short video interview in which editor-in-chief and Optimus Prime writer John Barber talks about the Unicron miniseries, scheduled to begin on July 11. Barber discusses, among other things, his own history with the brand in comics and the premise of the book, which promises to bring IDW’s current Transformers continuity to its end. When talking about*Unicron‘s tone, he also says: “There’s action, destruction, loss, tragedy. But also heroism and joy and laughter and hope.” You can watch the interview for yourself after the break, and then pick up the first issue of Unicron this &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDW Publishing’s John Barber talks Unicron appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Mastermind Creations R-11 Seraphicus Prominon with Power Cradle
Transformers
Sentinel Prime Leader Class Transformers (2011) DOTM Hasbro 2011
Transformers
Takara Tomy Transformers Legends LG35 Super Ginrai Optimus Prime LG42 Godbomber
Transformers
2x Transformers Power of the Primes 1x Rodimus Unicronus + 1x Optimus Prime New
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece YOTG Cassettes Lot RUMBLE BUZZSAW FRENZY RAVAGE B.SAW
Transformers
Transformers 25th Anniversary Limited Edition Unicron Opened 100% Complete
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:54 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.