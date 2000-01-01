Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 05:46 PM   #1
burgerhui
Machine War
Join Date: May 2013
Location: Toronto
Posts: 272
Unicron Toy Figure - Armada VS 25th anniversary VS Platinum Edition
Guys,

Wondering if anyone can let me know if there are significant differences in the 3 versions of the Unicron figure besides the look. And to those of you that have the Armada OR 25th anniversary OR the Platinum edition Unicron figure:

1) Any problems/dislikes with the figure?
2) If you have multiple versions, which one do you like the most and why?

Many thanks!
Today, 06:00 PM   #2
Marcotron
Beasty
Join Date: Jul 2013
Location: Canada
Posts: 362
Re: Unicron Toy Figure - Armada VS 25th anniversary VS Platinum Edition
I've got an Armada open, displayed, and sometimes transformed, and a 25th anniversary sealed in a beautiful box, because it is just so nice to look at. And at the point when I got the 25th anniversary, I knew what the toy did, so I didn't need to open it and play with it.
The differences are the head, and the paint job. The chest cannon on my Armada figure has lost its gear and springiness after a while. So it doesn't open nicely and fire, it just flies open and fires.

I'd be willing to part with the 25th anniversary edition for the right person and the right price.
