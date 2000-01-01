|
Re: Unicron Toy Figure - Armada VS 25th anniversary VS Platinum Edition
I've got an Armada open, displayed, and sometimes transformed, and a 25th anniversary sealed in a beautiful box, because it is just so nice to look at. And at the point when I got the 25th anniversary, I knew what the toy did, so I didn't need to open it and play with it.
The differences are the head, and the paint job. The chest cannon on my Armada figure has lost its gear and springiness after a while. So it doesn't open nicely and fire, it just flies open and fires.
I'd be willing to part with the 25th anniversary edition for the right person and the right price.