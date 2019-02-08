|
Official Mazinger Z Vs. Transformers Crossover Comic Announced for March 2019
Thanks to an announcement
by Tokyo Book Store Village Books, a marvelously illustrated official crossover comic of epic proportion for the clash between the original Super Robot “Mazinger Z” and the Super Robotic Lifeforms “Transformers” will be published. The announcement dubbed the book as a realization of the miraculous crossover between two of the world’s most famous robotic hero properties. The book will be produced in B5 sizing (176 x 250 mm or 6.9 x 9.8 inches), with a unified story and full color illustrations in an American Comic art style by a team of 6 prolific Japanese Artists. » Continue Reading.
