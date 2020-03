Robimus Iacon North Scout Join Date: May 2007 Location: Winnipeg Posts: 7,974

Transformers Earth Wars Event This Weekend! With a lot of self isolation going on this weekend what better time to waste some time app gaming!!!!



If anyone is looking for an alliance we have two, Cybertron Popes for casual players and The Popes Elite for more serious players!



Also, if others here are in different alliances feel free to post the alliance names so long as the alliance are welcoming players for the event!



Roll out!





