Third Party company*Newage Toys, via their*Weibo account
, have shared images of their new H13B Michael (Legends Scale Shattered Glass Starscream). This a special redeco of the regular*H13 Lucifer
*now in Shattered Glass colors (red and white). It also includes several accessories like hands, blast effects, Megatron gun, two swords, a display base and an extra face for both H14 Leviathan/Thundercracker and H15*Samael/Skywarp
. Click on the bar to see the images and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
