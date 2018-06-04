Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
San Diego Comic-Con 2019 ? Pop Culture Shock G1 Megatron Statue Prototype Images


And the flow of news is still coming from San Diego Comic-Con 2019. Thanks to our team at the event we can share for you our first look at the*Pop Culture Shock G1 Megatron Statue Prototype. Pop Culture Shock is showing off Megatron at their booth, and we can see that this statue really catches the spirit and design of the ruthless Decepticon leader.*Pop Culture Shock*is doing great with their 10-inch*classic transformer line with another iconic character of our franchise. Megatron will join*Optimus Prime, Starscream, Skywarp, Thundercacker*and Soundwave.

The post San Diego Comic-Con 2019 – Pop Culture Shock G1 Megatron Statue Prototype Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention  full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets

Special guests include Blu Mankuma the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne, Jack Lawrence, Kei Zama and Livio Ramondelli.

TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online.
