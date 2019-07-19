|
San Diego Comic-Con 2019 ? Hot Pre-Orders And New Stock Images Round Up
Attention! In only a few hours, all the figures showed at San Diego Comic-Con have got pre-orders and listings. We hope you (and your wallets) are ready for what is coming! War For Cybertron Siege “Fan Channel” Exclusives (via Online retailers BigBadtoyStore and Entertainment Earth) Generations Selects Leader Class Galactic Man Shockwave*– BBTS
– Entertainment Earth
Generations Selects Deluxe Lancer*BBTS
– Entertainment Earth
Generations Selects Deluxe Reconnaissance Team Exclusive (G1 Toy Accurate Refraktor 3-Pack)*BBTS
– Entertainment Earth
War For Cybertron Siege Amazon Exclusives <a href="https://www.amazon.com/exec/obidos/redirect?link_code=ur2&camp=1789&tag=tra nsformers-20&creative=9325&path=https%3A%2F%2Fwww. amazon.com%2FTransformers-TRA-WFC-FIRESTORMER-Pack%2Fdp%2FB07P2JB241%2Fref%3Das_li_ss_tl%3Fkeywo rds%3Dphantomstrike%26amp%3Bqid%3D1563494848%26amp %3Bs%3Dgateway%26amp%3Bsr%3D8-2%26amp%3Bfbclid%3DIwAR01StywK2VInvxVYZtc81XbpO1QW-kYjQEPULOkN7tM06nCrIpulvj28lQ%26amp%3BlinkCode%3Ds l1%26amp%3Btag%3Dtransformers-20%26amp%3BlinkId%3D8059ddcf49b3892d2fc36a052da4e0 e0%26amp%3Blanguage%3Den_US">Autobot Alphastrike Counterforce 3 Pack – Final Strike Figure Series: » Continue Reading.
