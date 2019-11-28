|
Takara Tomy Studio Series New Listings And Stock Images: Camaro Bumblebee, Arcee, Chr
*we can report new*Takara Tomy Studio Series New Listings And Stock Images: Camaro Bumblebee, Arcee, Chromia & Elita-1, Soundwave & Laserbeak And Mixmaster. These new listings surfaced via Amazon Japan
and Takara Tomy Mall website
.The following figures are part of the Studio Series Wave 10 for the Japanese market and they are expected for release in January 25, 2020: SS-40 Camaro Bumblebee
(Transformers 2007) SS-41 Arcee, Chromia & Elita-1
*(Revenge Of The Fallen) SS-42 Soundwave & Laserbeak
(Dark Of The Moon) SS-43 Constructicon Mixmaster
(Revenge Of The Fallen) » Continue Reading.
