Takara Tomy Studio Series New Listings And Stock Images: Camaro Bumblebee, Arcee, Chr


Via Autobase Aichi*we can report new*Takara Tomy Studio Series New Listings And Stock Images: Camaro Bumblebee, Arcee, Chromia &#38; Elita-1, Soundwave &#38; Laserbeak And Mixmaster. These new listings surfaced via Amazon Japan and Takara Tomy Mall website.The following figures are part of the Studio Series Wave 10 for the Japanese market and they are expected for release in January 25, 2020: SS-40 Camaro Bumblebee (Transformers 2007) SS-41 Arcee, Chromia &#38; Elita-1*(Revenge Of The Fallen) SS-42 Soundwave &#38; Laserbeak (Dark Of The Moon) SS-43 Constructicon Mixmaster (Revenge Of The Fallen) &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Takara Tomy Studio Series New Listings And Stock Images: Camaro Bumblebee, Arcee, Chromia & Elita-1, Soundwave & Laserbeak And Mixmaster appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



