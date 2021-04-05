|
T-Wrecks In Hand Images
Kremzeek_reviews
on instagram has shared images of the up coming heroic Maximal T-Wrecks. This figure is a repaint of the Kingdom Beast Megatron. It is rumored T-Wrecks will be a Generations Selects release via Target for the American fans. More details when this figure is officially revealed.
