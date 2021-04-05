Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
T-Wrecks In Hand Images


Kremzeek_reviews on instagram has shared images of the up coming heroic Maximal T-Wrecks. This figure is a repaint of the Kingdom Beast Megatron. It is rumored T-Wrecks will be a Generations Selects release via Target for the American fans. More details when this figure is officially revealed.

The post T-Wrecks In Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



