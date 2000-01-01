Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 07:31 PM
GotBot
Transformers 3D Lenticular Optimus Prime Coin Review
Myself and Starscream Wife (by popular demand) looked at her Transformers 3D Lenticular Optimus Prime coin by way of the Royal Canadian Mint! - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=va2D...utu.be﻿
