Today, 08:10 AM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,050
Fans Hobby MB-14 Kap Masterforce Headmaster Jr. Cab/ Hosehead Color Test Shot


Fans Hobby, via their*Facebook*account, have uploaded images of the the updated color test shot of their*MB-14 Kap Masterforce Headmaster Jr. Cab / Hosehead. This figure is inspired by Cab from the G1 Japan Masterforce cartoon (which was based in G1 Headmaster Hosehead). The mold looks very cartoon-accurate in both modes with a highly poseable robot mode. Of course, he has a functional Headmaster unit which is pretty articulated for its size and fits inside the fire truck mode. A very nice companion for*MB-12 Athena (Masterforce Minverva) and MB-13 Ace Hitter (Masterforce Goshooter). This figure is expected for release &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Fans Hobby MB-14 Kap Masterforce Headmaster Jr. Cab/ Hosehead Color Test Shot appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



