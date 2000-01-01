Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page KFC JUNKIONS!!
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:20 PM   #1
Travsall
Mini-Con
Join Date: Aug 2014
Location: Calgary, Alberta
Posts: 9
Thumbs up KFC JUNKIONS!!
Up for sale is a set of the increasingly rare KFC Junkions! Wreck Gar and Junkyard, or Crash Hog and Dump Yard. Both are in new condition, 100% complete, and have some Reprolables. I can add an autobot symbol to Wreck Gars chest for no cost if the buyer would like. Wreck Gar has been transformed once to bike mode for Junkyard to ride, and then just now back again. Most of his accessories are still sealed in the plastic bags they came in. Unopened instructions as well. Both will ship in their original boxes.

Im asking $150 for the pair or $80 a piece shipping will be free if you buy the pair, $10 for individual

Message/comment with any questions!
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: A225F57E-C2A7-465A-839C-9BB2EBB366A9.jpg Views: 5 Size: 20.1 KB ID: 44719   Click image for larger version Name: DB6AB257-C189-43F0-BA3F-126F5F1E77D9.jpg Views: 3 Size: 19.9 KB ID: 44720   Click image for larger version Name: 2879C29B-2508-4649-9EB9-E9D95E8720B6.jpg Views: 3 Size: 16.6 KB ID: 44721   Click image for larger version Name: B6B1EB66-6AD9-4818-9167-FE318BA189B0.jpg Views: 3 Size: 20.2 KB ID: 44722   Click image for larger version Name: 34604094-1596-4E02-8C6C-9CB666D6D520.jpg Views: 3 Size: 20.1 KB ID: 44723  

Click image for larger version Name: 733C6C26-41F2-44BE-9F19-01791B0F24DE.jpg Views: 3 Size: 21.1 KB ID: 44724   Click image for larger version Name: 02E424CF-64D2-4262-B6AA-7FEA2E493093.jpg Views: 1 Size: 21.0 KB ID: 44725  
Travsall is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

Tags
forsale, junkheap, junkions, kfc, wreckgar

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers ROTF Revenge of the Fallen Movie Devastator Supreme Complete
Transformers
NEW Hasbro Transformers Vintage G1 Reissue Soundwave & Condor Cassette Buzzsaw
Transformers
Masterpiece MP-22 ULTRA MAGNUS, MIB (authentic) with collector coin. [ G1 ]
Transformers
Masterpiece MP-24 STAR SABER, MIB (authentic) with collector coin. [ G1 ]
Transformers
Sealed case of 2. YOTH Masterpiece Optimus Prime (MP-10) MISB [G1] Platinum Ed.
Transformers
Combiner Wars (CW) DEVASTATOR MISB (never opened) straight from sealed case.
Transformers
Original 1984 G1 Transformers TOPSPIN in box! STILL FACTORY SEALED! - MISB MOC
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:34 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.