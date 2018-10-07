Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,213

New Transformers Authentics 5-inch Grimlock Found In Australia



Thanks to 2005 Boards member*griffin-of-oz*we have a nice surprise for the*Transformers Authentics line: The 5-inch Authentics Grimlock was found In Australia. This is a very nice and unexpected sighting. Don’t get confused with the already known 7-inch Authentics Grimlock that is already out in the market a while ago. This is a new smaller mold which is part of the 5-inches Authentics collection*consisting of Bumblebee, Megatron, Optimus Prime and Starscream. This new toy brings us a detailed and simple G1-styled Grimlock with a transformation similar to the G1 toy. Sadly, it has no real arms since they are just molded



Thanks to 2005 Boards member*griffin-of-oz*we have a nice surprise for the*Transformers Authentics line: The 5-inch Authentics Grimlock was found In Australia. This is a very nice and unexpected sighting. Don't get confused with the already known 7-inch Authentics Grimlock that is already out in the market a while ago. This is a new smaller mold which is part of the 5-inches Authentics collection*consisting of Bumblebee, Megatron, Optimus Prime and Starscream. This new toy brings us a detailed and simple G1-styled Grimlock with a transformation similar to the G1 toy. Sadly, it has no real arms since they are just molded





