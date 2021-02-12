|
Gamestop Exclusive Funko Mystery Box Transformers vs G.I. Joe In-Hand Images
Thanks to 2005 Board member*Autobot City Comics 2008*we have some in-hand images of the new*Gamestop Exclusive Funko Mystery Box Transformers vs G.I. Joe. This special pack includes: 1*lunch box, 2 random Funko Pop figures, 1 key chain, 1 decal and 1 pin set. You could get any of the following Funko Pop characters:*Optimus Prime (with Energon axe), Megatron (with Energon mace), Duke or Cobra Commander. We can share for you images of each of these new Funko Pop figures as well as all the extra content and the lunch box with retro Transformers and G.I Joe art on each side. » Continue Reading.
