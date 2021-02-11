Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Authentics ?Bravo? Barricade Found In Chile ? Additional In-Hand Images


Courtesy of 2005 Board member and Chilean resident Lapin*we cam confirm that the new*Transformers Authentics “Bravo” Barricade has been found in Chile. The product number of this figure together with a new Authentics Alpha Shockwave was revealed recently. We finally have a look at the packaging of this easy-to-transform and affordable Barricade figure. The mold is based on Barricade’s Evergreen design and looks quite fun. See the images, including new in-hand images of the figure in both modes, after the break.

The post Transformers Authentics “Bravo” Barricade Found In Chile – Additional In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



