Transformers Authentics ?Bravo? Barricade Found In Chile ? Additional In-Hand Images
Courtesy of 2005 Board member and Chilean resident Lapin*we cam confirm that the new*Transformers Authentics “Bravo” Barricade has been found in Chile. The product number of this figure
together with a new Authentics Alpha Shockwave was revealed recently. We finally have a look at the packaging of this easy-to-transform and affordable Barricade figure. The mold is based on Barricade’s Evergreen design and looks quite fun. See the images, including new in-hand images of the figure in both modes, after the break.
